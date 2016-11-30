This NES Classic Edition controller adapter could solve your short wire woes

Sitting inches away from the TV might've been normal when we were tots, but eyestrain thanks to the NES Classic Edition's super-short cables just isn't cute anymore. Thankfully, third-party controllers are here to help!

There are already some wireless controllers to go with Nintendo's nostalgia-fied machine, but 8Bitdo's Retro Receiver for the NES Classic Edition - on sale through Amazon for $39.99 - is definitely among the more versatile options out there.

We've seen 8Bitdo make retro new again before with its limited edition Apple II-compatible wireless controller. Additionally, the company's other Retro Receivers can talk with other classic systems like the original Nintendo Entertainment System and SNES.

With the new NES Classic Edition version of the Retro Receiver, you can play the console cable-free using any of 8Bitdo's Bluetooth controllers, as well as the Wii U Pro Gamepad, Wii remote, PS3, and even a PS4 controller.

One controller, many options

If playing the original Metroid on a Dualshock 4 seems too anachronistic to you, the Retro Receiver for the NES Classic Edition also comes bundled with an authentically rectangular NES30 controller.

Not only does the NES30 work with the adorable lil' NES Classic Edition, but can also connect via Bluetooth to Macs, PCs, iOS devices, Android and "many next gen systems," making it especially useful if you like playing retro games on platforms besides Nintendo's micro-machine.

While a number of 8Bitdo's other products are available globally, it appears the NES Classic Edition Retro Receiver - much like the console it's built for - is currently available only in the US.

Via The Verge