These 120Hz OLED gaming TVs just got a serious Dolby Vision upgrade

The LG C1 and LG G1 OLED TVs now support Dolby Vision HDR at 4K/120Hz, after the latest firmware update for these 2021 OLED screens, and it spells good news for gamers.

Firmware version 03.15.27 is now "rolling out," we're told, making the two flagship 2021 LG OLEDs the first TVs in the world to support Dolby Vision HDR at such a high specification.

The update also adds in a new Game Dashboard feature – essentially a settings overlay you can summon onscreen while mid-play, allowing you to tweak settings and switch between game modes without interrupting the action.

Dolby Vision is a dynamic HDR format, one that includes shot-by-shot metadata to enhance the color and contrast of its HDR images, and is most commonly used in films and TV shows – though it's steadily making its way into the world of gaming. You'll find the format supported on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. PS5 gamers won't get the benefit of the format or this latest upgrade, at least for now.

The LG C1 and G1 aren't the only OLED TVs set to benefit, though. We're told that additional LG TVs will get the same update in July, including LG's latest 8K OLED TV (the Z1) and flagship QNED (QNED99) and NanoCell (Nano99) TVs.

LG also says that "additional 2021 and 2020 TV models are also being tested for Dolby Vision gaming in either 60Hz or 120Hz," and we hear that anyone who opted for last year's LG CX or LG GX will be in for an upgrade too (thanks, Vincent Teoh).

What Dolby Vision games can I play?

Woah, hold your horses! Dolby Vision gaming has technically commenced, but only for a handful of Xbox Insiders, and it's still far from rolling out to the Xbox game library in a big way.

We expect to see Halo Infinite get support for the format, as well as Dolby Atmos audio, given it will act as a flagship Xbox Series X game when it launched in late 2021. However, it's unclear whether those features will be available on Infinite's release day, or set to come in an update even later than that.

The minimal presence of Dolby Vision in games means that today's update on the LG G1 and LG C1 won't have much of an impact just yet. But it does mean any gamers with these LG TVs will be well placed to make the most of its arrival when it starts being utilised in earnest by today's game developers. If you're eyeing up a new gaming TV for the months ahead, maybe one of these will be your best bet...