The 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 might be hard to get hold of at launch

We’ve been waiting a long time for new iPads, and that wait is probably almost over, as Apple is holding an event on May 7 where we’ll almost certainly see new tablets. But one of those tablets might be in short supply at launch.

This is according to leaker and display supply chain analyst Ross Young (via 9to5Mac), who claims that OLED display shipments for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2024 have been higher than for the 11-inch model.

This is apparently because Samsung – which is reportedly building screens for the 11-inch model – has faced “technical challenges”, and continues to do so, likely leading to limited availability of this model at launch.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2024’s screen is said to be built by LG, which apparently isn’t facing the same difficulties, so supplies of that tablet should be far less constrained.

This isn’t the first time Young has made claims along these lines. Back in March he said that production of the 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 "looks to be behind" the 12.9-inch one due to supply chain issues, and added that LG was being brought in to help Samsung make 11-inch panels.

In any case, Young doesn’t seem to think the 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 will be delayed, just that there won’t be as much stock of it as the 12.9-inch one. So you’ll likely be able to place a pre-order for either model on the same day, just you could be waiting longer for the 11-inch one to ship if you’re not one of the first in line.

Of course, given how long we’ve been waiting for new iPads, it’s likely that both sizes will be very popular. So if you’re interested in either, we’d suggest getting your order in as soon as pre-orders open, or you might be waiting a while. But all the more so if you have your eye on the 11-inch model.

Bigger, better, and more powerful

These iPad Pro upgrades should hopefully be worth the wait though, with leaks suggesting they’ll have OLED screens for the first time on an iPad, which should improve the contrast. The iPad Pro 2024 might also have a powerful new chipset, and might even support wireless charging via MagSafe.

It probably won’t land alone either, as the iPad Air 6 is expected to launch at the same event. This will reportedly come in a larger 12.9-inch size (compared to the 10.9-inch iPad Air 5) – though a 10.9-inch model may be offered too, and the iPad Air 6 will also likely have a powerful M2 chipset.

TechRadar will be covering the May 7 launch in full, so head back here for all the announcements.