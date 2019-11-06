The Critical Role animated series is coming to Amazon Prime for two seasons

Popular Dungeons and Dragons YouTube show Critical Role is coming to Amazon Prime Video, as the streaming service has ordered two seasons of the animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina.

The series began as a Kickstarter campaign last year, demolishing its goal for a pilot episode, and making enough money through stretch goals to generate 10 full-length episodes. Amazon's order adds 14 additional episodes onto that, with the total amount divided into two 12-episode seasons.

According to a post on the Kickstarter campaign's page, Amazon's financial backing will improve the overall production values of the series, elevating the animation, effects, and sound quality.

That Kickstarter campaign originally made over $11 million. Backers will still get the entire first season as part of their pledge, and early access to the opening two episodes of the season.

The season will cover the entire Briarwood storyline from the show, as well as additional stories from the Vox Machina campaign. It was previously adapted into a comic book series, which was published by Dark Horse Comics.

Critical hit

Critical Role is a monster hit among the many Dungeons and Dragons shows out there on YouTube and Twitch.

Launching in 2015, it boasts over 688,000 subscribers on the former platform, bringing together professional voice actors Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.