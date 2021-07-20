Telstra’s currently flogging the iPhone 12 mini for just AU$799

Telstra’s already discounted the iPhone 12 range a few times this year, but none of these deals have been as steep as this. The telco has slashed AU$400 off the iPhone 12 mini for seven days only, so you’ll get the device for just AU$799.

It’s a pretty epic deal, and it’s available from today, July 20 until Monday, July 26.

You’ve got the choice of paying the device off over 12 or 24 months, or you can choose to buy it outright. There’s a caveat here though – to be eligible for the AU$400 discount, you’ll need to pair the handset with a Telstra plan.

All of Telstra’s plans come with no lock-in contract though, so you should be able to buy outright, connect to a plan for one month and then jump ship if you choose. If you go this route, the minimum cost you’ll pay is AU$854.

The 12 mini isn’t the only handset discounted either – Telstra’s also cut the price of the regular iPhone 12 by AU$300. That brings the cost of the handset down to AU$1,049, which you can also buy outright, or pay off over 12 or 24 months.

The iPhone 12 and 12 mini are quite similar, and the main difference between the two devices is size. The iPhone 12 is bigger, with a display that stretches 6.1 inches, compared to the 12 mini’s 5.4-inch screen.

A larger body also means a bigger battery, so the iPhone 12 can store a little extra juice in the tank too.

For some, the most important difference between the two will be price. Telstra’s sale makes the iPhone 12 mini AU$250 cheaper than the regular iPhone 12, so if it’s the price that’s swaying you, be sure to consider whether the handset’s size is right for you.