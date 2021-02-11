Telstra knocks $40 off its NBN 250 plan – get super-fast internet for just AU$100

Hot on the heels of Aussie Broadband discounting its fastest NBN plans, Telstra has come to the table with a very similar offer.

Telstra is now serving up its premium NBN 250 plan for AU$100 a month, making it the same price you’ll pay for the telco’s NBN 100 plan (which is also currently discounted).

You can expect a typical download speed of 215Mbps on Telstra’s NBN 250 tier, which is a significant leap up from its NBN 100 plan which maxes out at 100Mbps.

The discounted offer is only available for your first six months with Telstra, and after the reduced rate ends, your monthly bill will go back to the standard pricing of AU$140 a month.

Still, it’s a competitive offer that will see you save AU$40 on the plan each month, or a solid AU$240 in total.

It’s not just its NBN 250 plan that’s been discounted though – if you want absurdly-fast download speeds, and are prepared to pay the price, then Telstra’s 1Gbps plan has also seen a price cut taking its NBN 1000 plan down to AU$140 a month.

As with the NBN 250 plan above, this lower price is only available for your first six months with Telstra, and afterwards it will bump up to a fairly high AU$180 each month.

We think it’s worth noting that the standard price of Telstra’s NBN 1000 plan makes it the most expensive in the market, but if you’re dead-set on an ultra-fast Telstra connection, this is a decent offer that will save you some dosh (AU$240 to be exact).

As you’ll see in the price comparison above, Aussie Broadband’s current offer makes its NBN 250 and 1000 plans the cheapest plans available in their speed tiers, so consider your options before signing up.

To sign up Telstra’s NBN 250 or 1000 plans, you will need a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection, while a limited number of hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) locations are also eligible – check your address on Telstra’s website to see if you can sign up.

Both plans are available with no contract term, though you will have to pay out the cost of your modem if you decide to leave early, which is AU$216. Signing up online will also get your AU$99 start-up fee waived.