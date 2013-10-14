Sony queues up as first major studio to produce a Netflix original series

It's Netflix's world, and we're just living in it. Or that's how it can feel these days, what with its recent first Emmy win and staggering Breaking Bad series finale numbers.

Now the streaming video service has gained its first major studio partner to create another original TV show.

Sony Pictures Television revealed today that it's on tap to whip up a psychological thriller just for Netflix. It will be made by the creators of FX's "Damages," a legal drama starring Glenn Close, and is due to start production early next year.

Sony's TV division is behind Breaking Bad, produced for AMC, and the new NBC show The Blacklist. Netflix's other original shows include House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, neither of which is made by a major studio.

Sony sides with Netflix

The entertainment business has alternately embraced Netflix (licensing deals don't hurt) and kept a wary eye on the platform that's established itself as a very real threat to traditional media.

For its part Sony seems to have liked what it's seen from Netflix, especially with the international sales of House of Cards, which it managed.

"We're willing to do different things and bet on the future," Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television, told the Wall Street Journal. "We're pumped up - it's a challenge to show a major studio can be in business with one of these services."

As part of the arrangement, Netflix will be able to premiere the show in all international territories it's available. Most often studios sell shows separately to US and international distributors, which can lead to staggered premieres and tears/rants over spoilers.

The one-hour Sony show looks to be a family drama that explores "the complex bonds between parents and children, brothers and sisters, and the rivalries, jealousies, and betrayals at the core of every family."

We'd invite the creators to our Thanksgiving dinner, but that might get a little too real.