Foxtel follows Netflix lead with House of Cards

Having to wait a week for my shows makes me angry. Murderously angry.

Foxtel will offer multiple delivery options for the Netflix-produced House of Cards, including the option to watch the entire season on-demand.

Australia's largest subscription TV service today announced that House of Cards will be available on its internet service Foxtel Go at the same time that it airs on the Showcase channel.

TV marathon

Beginning on May 7 at 8:30pm AEST, all 13 episodes of the political thriller will be available via Foxtel Go for iPads, Xbox 360 consoles and TVs with the Foxtel IPTV app. Customers will need to subscribe to the Showcase channel on these services to view it.

"The Netflix strategy for the House of Cards release recognises the online audience is hungry for content to watch either all at once, or at a time that suits them," said Foxtel's Brian Walsh in a statement.

Standard TV subscribers will see the first 3 episodes of the show at this time, followed by a weekly broadcast at the same time on Tuesday nights.

This is a second major win for Foxtel recently, in the face of increasing pressure to respond to shifts in audience behaviour. Earlier this week it aired the first episode of the third season Game of Thrones within hours of its broadcast in the US.