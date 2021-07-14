TCL's 20 Pro 5G is a flagship phone with a stunning screen for under AU$800

TCL has steadily made a name for itself in Australia's mid-range smartphone market thanks to its impressive devices and aggressive pricing strategy.

Its current flagship, the TCL 20 Pro 5G, has been available overseas for a few months, and now the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is ready to bring it to the Australian market with a nice bonus for early adopters.

Priced at AU$799, the TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with free 43-inch TCL television (via redemption) if purchased within the first two weeks of its launch on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

The bonus TCL S625 television is an LED model that offers Full HD resolution and runs on the Android smart TV platform. The TV alone is valued at AU$599 RRP, making the TCL 20 Pro 5G's price point even more attractive as a result.

TCL 20 Pro 5G: specs and availability

As the name would suggest, the TCL 20 Pro 5G offers connectivity to Australia's blazing-fast 5G networks, along with a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display that boasts the company's all-new NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology for unrivalled colour accuracy and AI image enhancement.

The phone also offers a quad rear camera array with optical image stabilisation that's led by a 48MP primary module and Sony IMX main sensor, along with macro and depth sensors and an ultra-wide lens. Rounding out the photographic package is an HDR-enabled 32MP selfie camera.

Remaining specs include a Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) chipset, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage (with microSD expansion up to 1TB), along with a 4500mAh battery which offers 18W Fast Charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging.

Available in Moondust Gray and Marine Blue colour variants, the TCL 20 Pro 5G goes on sale from July 15 at Vodafone and Mobileciti, and at Harvey Norman from early August.