Sydney Microsoft Store shows you how to makes games this April

Have a passion for gaming and consider yourself a creative-type? Chances are that you’ve often fantasised about working in game development. Now, thanks to the Microsoft and the Academy of Interactive Entertainment (AIE), that dream might be closer to reality than you think.

Microsoft and AIE have teamed up to launch the Xbox Academy, an initiative that gives you the opportunity to visit Sydney’s Microsoft Store and participate in a series of courses on games development under the tutelage of AIE industry professionals.

Xbox Academy is holding a number of courses in store, including Game Programming: How to Build an Adventure Game, Game Design: Design the Next Blockbuster and Develop Games on Xbox One S .

Open from Monday April 10 until Saturday April 22, the Xbox Academy courses will be available to anyone over the age of 14, and all graduates will receive an AIE approved Certificate of Course Completion, along with a bunch of Xbox-related swag, such as t-shirts, hoodies, bottles, bags and USB drives to take their creations home.