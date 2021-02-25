Stream the 2021 Bathurst Supercars race for free this weekend

Sports streaming service Kayo has launched its new no-cost streaming tier, with this weekend’s Mount Panorama 500 to be the first major event shown completely free on the platform.

Called Kayo Freebies, this free subscription option will have a selection of live and on-demand sports, shows and documentaries that will be available to all Aussies for free – all you need to do is sign up for a Freebies account at no cost.

The Mount Panorama 500 will mark the start of this year’s Supercars Championship in Bathurst, right where we left off in 2020’s final race. We’re set to see a 250km 40-lap race around the mountain on both Saturday (February 27) and Sunday (February 28).

It’ll be the first time in 25 years that Mount Panorama has held the opening round of the Supercars season, and it’s unlikely to become part of the yearly calendar, according to Supercars CEO Sean Seamer, so this is gearing up to be an unmissable race.

The temporary move to the mountain is due to the axing of the Adelaide 500, while the opening round of the 2022 season is already scheduled to take place in Newcastle.

It’s not just the Supercars season opener that’s set to be a Kayo Freebie though, as there are also select games from the Six Nations rugby championships, the A-League, the W-League, cricket’s Sheffield Shield and more available on Kayo Freebies.

If you’re keen to stream sports for free, just head to Kayo and sign up for a free account. You’ll still get access to in-app features that are available to paying subscribers, such as Kayo’s No Spoilers mode when you can't watch something live.

You can catch the entire Mount Panorama 500 event for free on Kayo, with the practice races beginning on Friday, February 26, and the races streaming on Saturday and Sunday.