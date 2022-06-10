Stream or skip? Ms. Marvel, Hustle, Queer As Folk and more weekend TV picks

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week, and which stuff to avoid.

In an effort to make things easier, we've singled-out the most high profile new shows and movies on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime video. Our goal is to give you the low-down on what to watch and what to skip.

Below, you'll find a list of new streaming highlights, with TV shows sitting alongside some note-worthy movie arrivals. Of course, not everything will be worth your time, so we've taken the liberty of giving each entry a 'stream' or 'skip' grade.

The week brings some hitters to Australia's streaming scene, including more episodes of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, Adam Sandler's basketball drama Hustle on Netflix, a reboot of the classic 2000s series Queer As Folk, and the debut of Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of June 10-12, 2022.

(TV series – available 10/6/2022)

What happens when superhero-obsessed teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) starts to become one of the very heroes she so admires? That's the premise of Marvel Studios' latest original series, Ms. Marvel. Of course, it won't be an easy road for this Jersey City fangirl – feeling like an outsider at school and even at home on occasion, Kamala will have to find a way to take charge of her own destiny.

Verdict: STREAM

(Movie – available 10/6/2022)

Despite the phoned-in nature of his more recent comedies, Adam Sandler always manages to deliver the goods when it comes to his more dramatic outings, and the Netflix Original basketball drama Hustle certainly belongs in the latter category. Sandler plays an washed up NBA talent scout who discovers an amazing amateur baller during a pickup game on the streets of Madrid. Now, he sees this possible champion as his way back into the NBA.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – episode 4 available 10/6/2022)

The Boys third season marches on this weekend, with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the gang continuing their fight against the unchecked power of 'supes' like Homelander (Antony Starr). Unfortunately for them, Homelander has lost his freakin' mind since we last saw him, and now Billy must take on temporary super powers in order to level the playing field.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – available 10/6/2022)

The iconic 2000s series Queer As Folk gets the reboot treatment for 2022 audiences in this Stan-exclusive series. This version sees the Babylon Club relocated to New Orleans, with a group of friends finding support in the LGBTQ community following a mass shooting on the premises. Clearly inspired by the 2016 shooting at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub, it seems the new Queer As Folk isn't afraid to deal with some tough subject matter. Stream the entire season now, only on Stan.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – available 10/6/2022)

Apple's excellent alt-history science fiction series For All Mankind is back for its third season, which sees the global space race still going strong decades after the original moon landing. Picking up ten years after season 2, and with their moon missions now behind them, season 3 sees Edward Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and his crew gear up for race to be first on Mars.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – available 10/6/2022)

Peaky Blinders is set to go out with a bang for its 6th and final season, which sees Tommy (Cillian Murphy) head off to North America for the end of prohibition in search of new opportunities. Unfortunately, he'll have to contend with fascists, freedom fighters and Boston gangsters.

Verdict: STREAM

