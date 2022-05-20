Stream or skip? Conversations with Friends, Love, Death & Robots and more weekend TV picks

Audio player loading…

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week, and which stuff to avoid.

In an effort to make things easier, we've singled-out the most high profile new shows and movies on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime video. Our goal is to give you the low-down on what to watch and what to skip.

Below, you'll find a list of new streaming highlights, with TV shows sitting alongside some note-worthy movie arrivals. Of course, not everything will be worth your time, so we've taken the liberty of giving each entry a 'stream' or 'skip' grade.

The weekend brings some hitters to Australia's streaming scene, including the debut of Conversations with Friends on Amazon Prime Video, the arrival of Love, Death & Robots Vol. 3 on Netflix, the family-friendly comedy Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus, and the season finale of Halo. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of May 20-22, 2022.

(TV series – available 20/5/2022)

Sally Mooney's spiritual follow-up to her beloved book (and TV series) Normal People, Conversations with Friends follows the relationships of Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), two Dublin students who make an unexpected connection with married couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn). If it's anything like Normal People, you can expect Conversations with Friends to be emotional (even heart-breaking) at times, with compelling, authentic characters you'll come to care deeply about.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – available 20/5/2022)

From Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Fight Club) comes the wild third volume of Netflix's adults-only animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots. We must admit, volume 2 didn't exactly light our world on fire, but it seems the show is back on track now, with a lineup of stylish, violent and sexy sci-fi/fantasy shorts which look set to live up to Love, Death & Robots' Heavy Metal-inspired concept.

Verdict: STREAM

(Movie – available 20/5/2022)

While the prospect of a live-action modern update of an animated childhood favourite usually fills us with dread (we're looking at you, Alvin and the Chipmunks), the Disney Plus Original movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers seems like it might actually be good. For one, it's by The Lonely Island (Hot Rod, McGruber) and stars the voice talents of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg. It's also taking a page out of the playbook of Who Framed Roger Rabbit by filling each scene with as many classic animation pop culture references as humanly possible.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – season 2 finale available now)

The long journey to a (proper) live-action Halo adaptation has finally paid off with this big-budget series from producer Steven Spielberg. In this season 1 finale, a bruised and battered Master Chief must lead his fellow Spartans on what is essentially a suicide mission to find the Halo and save humanity in the process. While the first season of Halo had its ups and downs, we can expect things to change significantly in its second season, thanks to the arrival of a new showrunner.

Verdict: STREAM

(TV series – available 20/5/2022)

A science fiction series that has flown under the radar, Night Sky sees legendary actors J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Sissy Spacek (Carrie) play Franklin and Irene York, a couple who've spent many years guarding the mysterious chamber that they discovered buried in their backyard which allows them to travel to a strange, deserted planet. Of course, their secret is upended with the arrival of a young man (Chai Hansen) who leads them to realise the chamber means more than they originally thought.

Verdict: STREAM

(Movie – available now)

From the makers of Westworld comes Reminiscence, a sci-fi film which sees Hugh Jackman play a 'private investigator of the mind' who becomes obsessed with his latest client (Rebecca Fergusson) after she goes missing. While the film is obviously aiming to be a Christopher Nolan-esque mind-bender in the vein of Inception and Tenet, Reminiscence's vague premise, muddled execution and dull action will leave most viewers wanting something more substantial. Thandiwe Newton also stars.

Verdict: SKIP

