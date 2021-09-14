Sony XM4, MacBook Air and Xbox Series S see big price drops in eBay Afterpay sale

The big event happening on eBay this week is its 10% off tech sale for eBay Plus members, which admittedly isn’t much, but if you checkout using Afterpay as well, that discount moves up to 15% off.

We’ve highlighted our top picks below and some of the best deals to be had come on already discounted items, so you can maximise your savings even further. We don’t yet know when this sale will wrap up, so if you see something you like, don’t delay.

You’ll need to be an eBay Plus subscriber to be eligible for these deals, and if you’re not a member, you can easily sign-up for a 30-day free trial now and shop all the exclusive deals we’ve laid out below.

Best eBay Australia deals: all the bargains available this week

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$499 AU$330.60 (save AU$168.40) Sony’s flagship headphones may look very similar to their predecessors, but they have improved noise-cancellation and added features such as AI audio upscaling and conversational awareness. Plus members can enter the code PLUS10T to get 10% off the listed price, but checkout with Afterpay using the code PXTRA5 and the discount gets better with 15% off.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 | 8GB RAM / 256GB | AU$1,499 AU$1,274 (save AU$225) Apple ditched Intel chips for its own custom-built processor, the M1. It’s been a real game-changer, and has delivered a solid performance boost to the machine. The M1 chip means you can run any iOS app or game on the device, and they look more graphically impressive than before. If you’re a Plus member, using the code PLUS10T will get you 10% off, while entering the code PXTRA5 and paying with Afterpay will save you 15%.View Deal

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$424.15 (save AU$74.85) We haven’t seen a good discount on the Xbox Series S in several months, so this saving is worth your while. We’re fans of its compact design, fast load times and backwards compatibility with previous Xbox titles. It’s already an affordable entry-point into new-gen gaming, but now Plus members have the chance to snap one up at 10% off using PLUS10T. If you’re a member and checkout with Afterpay, use PXTRA5 to get 15% off.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$499 AU$255 (save AU$244) These headphones have class-leading noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. These may not be the flagship offering from Bose any longer, but that also makes them cheaper. Plus subscribers can now save 10% off the listed price using PLUS10T, while members who use Afterpay can knock 15% off with PXTRA5.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | AU$469 AU$381.65 (save AU$87.35) This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the popular Nintendo Switch, but it is one of the best deals we can find at the moment. It’s one-part handheld and another part home console, and it’s proven to be another hit from Nintendo. Now you can make it yours for AU$381 when you buy from Big W’s eBay store – Plus members just need to enter PLUS10T. If you’re a member with Afterpay, enter PXTRA5 for 15% off the listed price.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | AU$99 AU$82.40 (save AU$16.60) Nintendo’s detachable Joy-Con controllers are great, but if you like to play for more than an hour or two at a time, they can get a little uncomfortable to use. That is where the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller steps in, and it’s much more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. eBay Plus members can get 10% off with the code PLUS10T, while using PXTRA5 and checking out with Afterpay will get you 15% off.View Deal

Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor (S2722DGM) | AU$599 AU$317.70 (save AU$281.30) There’s a huge saving on this 27-inch gaming monitor from Dell. It features a curved screen with 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you can expect fast-moving visuals with clarity. Support for AMD FreeSync Premium rounds out the package. Plus members can use PLUS10T to get 10% off the listed price, and if you’re a member with Afterpay, you can get 15% off with PXTRA5.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (32GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$349 AU$296.65 (save AU$52.35) The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a cheap and cheerful Android tablet, and now it’s even more affordable for Plus members. That doesn’t mean it feels cheap though – it has a sleek all-metal body and a 10.4-inch screen. You are limited to just 32GB of storage, but a microSD slot is also available. Plus members will save 10% off the listed price with the code PLUS10T, or you can bump that up to 15% off by paying with Afterpay and using PXTRA5.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black | AU$599 AU$526 (save AU$73) The GoPro Hero 10 Black may be on the horizon, but if you want an action camera now, the Hero 9 Black is discounted on eBay. It has a front-facing colour display on the camera for the first time, as well as 5K video capture. This discount is available from Ryda’s eBay store – Plus members can save 10% off the listed price by using the code PLUS10T, but you can also get 15% off by buying with Afterpay and using the code PXTRA5.View Deal