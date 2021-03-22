Sony could close PS3, Vita and PSP stores in July

Sony is reportedly set to close the PS3, Vita and PSP online store in July, which means players will no longer be able to make digital purchases or buy any DLC on each of the respective platforms.

The PS3 and PSP’s stores will reportedly close on July 2 (thanks, TheGamer), while the PS Vita store will shut down on August 27. After these dates, you'll only be able to buy physical copies if you want to play something new.

We've reached out to Sony for comment on the report.

Even though Sony ended PS3 production four years ago, the console sold 87 million units during its 11 years on the market, which means players will have had over a decade to build up a library of titles.

The PSP and Vita represents Sony’s foray into the handheld market, and while the PSP was deemed a relative success, shifting 81 million units since its March 2005 release, the Vita didn’t fare so well and was widely considered a failure. So much so, that Sony all but pulled support for the handheld after only a few years on sale.

Tick tock

If the store closure reports do turn out to be true, it means that owners of PS3, Vita and PSP consoles will only have a limited time to make specific digital purchases or risk missing out forever.

With Microsoft committed to letting Xbox gamers play original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games on Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, it’s disappointing to see Sony removing one of the only avenues left to purchase its back catalog. It also brings up the age old debate of digital storefronts, and what happens when they’re taken offline for good.