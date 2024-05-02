An upcoming PS5 update will let you join parties with a simple QR code

A brand-new update is in the works for PlayStation 5 that will allow users to join parties using a QR code.

As detailed in the latest post from PlayStation Blog, the company has announced that in the coming months, it will introduce the ability for users to generate a shareable link on their PS5 or on the PlayStation App to send to other players through messaging apps and social media.

Once another player has opened the link from the QR code, they'll be able to instantly join the sender's multiplayer session, even if they aren't already friends on PlayStation Network.

"This feature is designed to complement existing methods of joining a session from within a PS5 game and is consistent for any supported PS5 game," the post reads.

"As this is a new technology, a small percentage of PS5 games may require an update to ensure the session joins will work seamlessly. We’ll collaborate with our development partners to explore the best solutions for those games."

Additionally, PlayStation has also developed a "unique widget" for PS5 session invites that can be shared in Discord, which will dynamically refresh to show the multiplayer session status, so players will know if the session is still active before they join.

The update will also introduce the ability for users to share their own or another player's PSN profile on any messaging or social media app by "generating a link" from the PlayStation App, the PS5, or the official web profile.

"These are just a few of the steps we’re taking to make it easier for you to connect with players online and jump into multiplayer sessions together," PlayStation adds.

