VMware by Broadcom makes more concessions to cloud service provider community and customers

In response to continued negative feedback from customers and partners, Broadcom has unveiled a series of new concessions tailored to its cloud service provider community using VMware products and services.

The adjustments come amidst ongoing shifts within the VMware portfolio, and aim to address concerns not only by customers but also stakeholders.

The news is also part of a growing number of jigsaw pieces being fed to customers by Broadcom, including other lifelines and comments by company execs.

Broadcom offers more VMware concessions

Ahmar Mohammad, VMware’s VP for Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, has elaborated on earlier pledged made by CEO Hock Tan in a post to the company’s website.

In the post, Mohammad clarified that existing VCSP Premier Tier members will retain their status, with exemptions potentially granted to partners facing unique regulatory or sovereign data constraints – the European Economic Area and the UK were cited as two such examples.

This move seems to address concerns raised by CISPE, which has urged the European Commission to launch an investigation into Broadcom following its acquisition of VMware late last year.

Cloud Commerce Managers will also be granted permission to offer white label services, while current VCSP Registered Tier partners and former VMware Cloud Provider partners who are still uncertain about their future with VMware have been given an extension to the deadline to transition, which will now stand at May 31, 2024.

Those deciding to exit the program have also been given until April 2025 to continue their cloud services, freeing them up with more time to carry out a successful migration.

In the post, Mohammad joined a number of other execs acknowledging that “change has been constant since the acquisition closed,” but the company has failed to pacify some customers by offering too little, too late.