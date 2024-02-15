Need for Speed, The Outer Worlds, and much more are coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for February is looking fantastic, with some big names and standout games.

Players will be able to enjoy exciting sci-fi locations, thrilling races, and expansive worlds with the new additions of The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Need for Speed Unbound for the PlayStation 5, as well as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Tales of Arise for the PS5 and the PS4. As explained by an official PlayStation blog post by the director of content acquisitions and operations at Sony Interactive, Adam Michel.

The Outer Worlds is a single-player sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the masterminds behind Fallout: New Vegas. In this first-person adventure game, players will find themselves lost in transit on a colonist ship headed for the most desolate corners of the galaxy. After finally waking up from your decades-long sleep, you'll discover a conspiracy to destroy your new home, the Halcyon colony.

Who you side with and what kind of character you'll become is entirely up to you and your choices will determine how the story unfolds. If you've been somewhat disappointed by a sci-fi RPG as of late, then The Outer Worlds is a great solution to bring back that spark.

While this sci-fi game isn't the most groundbreaking thing ever to have been made, it's still a great sci-fi RPG full of interesting characters, politics, and choices to make. It also takes roughly 15-20 hours to complete, so it doesn't require an endless amount of free time.

However, if sci-fi isn't your scene, then racing game Need for Speed Unbound and the Japanese role-playing game from Bandai Namco, Tales of Arise, are fantastic ways to pass the time and possibly explore new genres. Overall, this month's additions to the PlayStation Plus Catalog are looking pretty exciting.

