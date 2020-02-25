Smash your fitness goals, not your wallet with AU$100 off the Fitbit Versa

Need to improve your health and fitness game? Well, you’re in luck – one of the best fitness trackers you can buy has now been discounted by AU$100.

With the Fitbit Versa, you can gain insights about your body, such as your heart rate and the amount of calories you burn throughout the day. You can also track your sleeping habits, while the ladies can keep tabs on their period, record symptoms, track ovulation and discover patterns in their cycle.

Additionally, the Fitbit Versa is water-resistant (up to 50m) and can also store and play 300-plus songs that will keep you pulsing through your workout. Also programmed within the watch are over 15 exercise modes, so if you’re a gym-rat, this is a feature you’re sure to love.

The Versa will keep you connected with on-screen message notification and the ability to answer phone calls and send quick replies (Android only for the latter feature). Additional apps, such as calendar and weather, are just a tap away. Also built-in is an NFC chip so you can store your credit cards to easily purchase your morning coffee with just a tap of your watch.

If the Fitbit Versa sounds like the fitness watch for you, you can grab yours today from Amazon for only AU$199 – saving you a huge AU$100. The Fitbit Versa is available in Charcoal Woven, Black Aluminum, Gray Aluminum and Peach Rose Gold.