Smartphone gamers rejoice: Asus’ 120Hz ROG Phone 2 has landed in Australia

Smartphone gaming has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, with games like Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile offering compelling console-quality experiences and, on Android devices, even the ability to fine-tune graphical and performance settings in order to maintain a competitive edge.

This upward trend has led to the release of a several gaming-focused handsets, each offering the kinds of features usually reserved for PC gaming rigs, including high refresh rate displays with ultra fast response times.

As of today, Australians have one more gaming smartphone to choose from, with Asus' Republic of Gamers announcing the local release of its beastly ROG Phone 2.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 boasts a number of features that are sure to please gamers across the country, including a 120Hz AMOLED display with 1ms response time (a smartphone first), a vapor-chamber cooling system and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging capability.

Asus' device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which is clocked at 2.96GHz and works in conjunction with Qualcomm's Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB of RAM for exceptional gaming performance.

Sounds good

In terms of audio, the ROG Phone 2 features front-facing stereo speakers with Dual Surrounding Vibration and even includes the much-loved 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing players to take advantage of the device's DTS:X Ultra 7.1 virtual surround sound.

Asus ROG Phone 2, which comes with a ROG Kunai Gamepad, AeroActive Cooler II and Aero Case in the box, is available in Australia exclusively from JB Hi-Fi for an RRP of AU$1,699.