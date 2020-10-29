Scored an Xbox Series X pre-order? Here are the cheapest Aussie prices on launch titles

It's obvious that everyone's eager for the launch of the next generation of gaming consoles, with both the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders selling out in a matter of minutes when they went live.

If you were lucky enough to grab a pre-order of the flagship Microsoft console, or its slimmer sibling the Xbox Series S, then you'll likely want to pair it with one of the awesome titles available on the console at launch.

While the next-gen gaming titles have brought with them a necessary yet unpleasant price hike, there's still a good chance to save on the boosted retail price of Xbox Series X games.

We've had a good hunt around at the current prices on offer in Australia and found the best bet across the board is buying physical copies of the games from Amazon Australia.

Below, we've selected some of the best games and lowest prices, so have a browse so you can stock up in time for the November 10 launch.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | AU$75 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95) Nab yourself another generation of Call of Duty to go with your next-gen console. Although this isn't strictly a launch title (it actually releases on November 13), it's close enough for us.View Deal

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla | AU$68 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is sure to continue the series' tradition of being absolutely sprawling, packing in as much Viking action as you could dream of. It'll also look great on Series X, with 4K Ultra HD support and 60 frames-per second.View Deal

Watch Dogs Legion | AU$68 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95) Technically, Watch Dogs Legion is already available in Australia, but this is a Series X launch title because it'll enjoy the benefits of its next-gen patch a whole fortnight before PS5. That patch will roll out November 10, adding raytracing, 4K support and more.View Deal

Dirt 5 | AU$69 at Amazon (usually AU$99.95) For the car enthusiast, racing fan, or person-who-likes-fun among us, this is one of the most hyped Xbox Series X launch titles on offer. It promises to be a graphics showcase: you'll be able to put your TV through the wringer with frame rates of up 120, and it also supports native 4K resolution.

View Deal

NBA 2K21 | AU$88 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95) Most Xbox games making the transition to Series X are pretty straightforward: they'll just work, some will receive a patch. But if you want the next-gen version 2K21 you can't just buy the current-gen version, which is AU$59. Only the current-gen Mamba Forever Edition version gets a free next-gen upgrade, and that currently costs AU$137.16, so this is still the better deal.View Deal