Score 20% off any TicWatch from the Mobvoi AU store with this coupon

For a limited time only, Mobvoi is offering 20% off its entire range of products – that’s everything from watches to the company’s latest headphones when using the code AFFILIATE20.

In case you’re unaware of Mobvoi, it’s a relatively small but impactful artificial intelligence startup that’s made a big splash in the tech world – especially with its latest range of wearable products.

Specialising in speech recognition and natural language processing, the innovative technology Mobvoi has created has been embedded in an assortment of the company’s products, including a range of smartwatches (TicWatch) that has its own OS and features Mobvoi’s voice search.

We’ve been impressed with the range of smartwatches and headphones available that Mobvoi has released to date, having featured them in a number of our buying guides, highlighting their quality and affordability.

We’ve put together a list of our favourite products that have been tried and tested for your browsing convenience, however, if you wish to peruse the isles of Mobvoi yourself, you can do so by clicking here.

The generous 20% discount is only available until September 30, so don’t hesitate to score a bargain on these innovative products whilst stocks last.

TicWatch E2 | AU$191.19 (RRP AU$238.99; save AU$47.80) The TicWatch E2 comes with a number of features, including but not limited to, built-in GPS, an accurate heart rate sensor, sleep tracking and water resistance – a great watch for someone who's both into their fitness and loves a good outdoor adventure.View Deal

TicWatch S2 (Glacier) | AU$159.32 (RRP AU$238.99 ; save AU$130.67) If the design of the E2 doesn’t have you jumping-for-joy, the Mobvoi also has the TicWatch S2 on offer, which is remarkably similar in terms of features. With a more rugged style, this watch would suit lovers of the outdoors who want a watch that can take a bit of a bush bash. There is no discount code needed if you want to grab this watch in white/Glacier as it’s already been reduced by a whopping 33%! If black/Midnight is more your style, be sure to use the code AFFILIATE20 at checkout to receive your 20% discount. View Deal

TicWatch Pro | AU$348.79 (RRP AU$435.99; save AU$87.20) The TicWatch Pro is one of our favourite Wear OS watches that can be paired with either an iPhone of Android. It features GPS, NFC for Google Pay, Bluetooth for listening to music and the top Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, along with a load of other benefits which we’re sure you’ll love, too.View Deal