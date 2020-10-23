Samsung's Galaxy flagships are getting huge discounts on Amazon AU right now

The countdown to Black Friday is now on and Amazon is continuing to pump out the deals in the lead-up to the massive sales event by discounting the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE by 15% and the Galaxy S20 Plus by a generous 21%.

Black Friday 2020 in Australia: when is it and what deals to expect

The Galaxy S20 FE is the latest in Samsung’s array of smartphones and is the most economical handset in the S20 range. The S20 FE has a great camera, offers the same powerful processor as the beastly S20 Ultra, and boasts vivid colour options which you would find in Samsung’s more advanced models.

In relation to the Galaxy S20 Plus, it’s one of the top smartphones on the market right now, and usually that means it comes with a hefty price tag – but thanks to this 21% discount, the asking price has been knocked down to a more reasonable AU$1,299.

Best phones in Australia 2020: top 13 smartphones tested and ranked

What makes this deal extra special is that both handsets have the discounted price applied to the future-proofed 5G version (retailing for AU$1,149 and AU$1,649 respectively) – with both 5G models ending up cheaper than their 4G counterparts.

So if you’re looking for a solid smartphone experience for a fraction of the cost, Amazon and Samsung have got you covered with the Galaxy S20 FE and S20 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | AU$979 (RR: AU$1,149 save AU$170) If the Galaxy S20 was a bit too pricey for you, then the just-released S20 Fan Edition (FE) is a great alternative. It's a lot cheaper, but still has a great camera array, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen and the same powerful processor that’s in all the other S20 models. Better yet, Amazon already has the 5G version of the phone discounted in Red, Navy and Lavender. Neat!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB) | AU$1,299 (RRP AU$1,649; save AU$350) If you want to go large, for only AU$300 more than the S20 FE above you can set yourself up with the Galaxy S20 Plus. It's a decidedly premium handset with an AMOLED display that stretches 6.7-inches. The rear cameras include a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens, plus a time-of-flight depth sensor. It’s the 5G version of the phone, and all colours are now AU$350 off from Amazon – that’s 21% below the RRP.View Deal