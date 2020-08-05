Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date, price, news and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is here: Samsung has announced the follow-up to its first-ever foldable phone, which improves on the original Galaxy Fold while retaining the same form factor and a similar design.

This is Samsung's third foldable phone after the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. It seems the company has decided to add the 'Z' moniker to its Fold line, after debuting it for the Flip, though the company still hasn't explained the significance of this.

The company confirmed the existence of the new foldable phone at its August 5 Unpacked event, but hasn't provided much in the way of detail – we've listed everything we know so far below.

We should find out everything else on September 1, when Samsung is hosting a dedicated Galaxy Z Fold 2 event at which we'll find out more about the foldable phone – hopefully including camera specs, the processor, and any cool new features.

At the moment we mainly know about the phone's design, so scroll down to read all about the new hinge, the two screen sizes and what colors the Fold 2 will come in.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Samsung's newest foldable phone

Samsung's newest foldable phone When is it out? Samsung hasn't said yet

Samsung hasn't said yet How much does it cost? Again, Samsung hasn't said, but expected to be around $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Image credit: Samsung)

While Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold 2 is on the way, it didn't disclose pricing, so we can’t say exactly how it compares to its predecessors just yet, but we’d expect it to be pricey – the original Fold cost a whopping $1,980 / £1,900 / AU$2,900, for context, and we'd expect this new device to cost a similar amount, and possibly more.

We don’t know a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 release date either, but given that the original Fold was released about half a year after it was announced, we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath for it.

As we've mentioned, there's a launch event for just the Fold happening on September 1, so we're hoping to find out both the price and release date then – and you can pre-register for the phone on Samsung's website now, if you want updates on the device.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 doesn’t try to reinvent the form factor its predecessor debuted; instead, it builds on it with some tweaks and upgrades, which make it look more like the new Galaxy Note 20 when it's folded.

By that, we mean its rear camera bump is a more distinct rectangle, like the Note 20's, and unlike the Galaxy Fold and Note 10's thinner affair. The phone has a USB-C port, but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

When the phone is folded it has a 6.2-inch screen on the front, with a 'punch-hole' cut-out for a selfie camera in the top center, and it's a full-screen display this time, unlike the original Fold, which had a wide chin and bezel.

When unfolded, the display is 7.6 inches, with another 'punch-hole' selfie snapper on the right of the device.

At least one screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, but Samsung hasn't specified which one – or it could be both.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has detailed the hinge mechanism, which has been redesigned from the original. Apparently Samsung has taken inspiration from vacuum cleaners, adding tiny bristles to keep the hinge clean and clear of dirt and dust, although you won't see these as they're housed inside the hinge mechanism.

The original Fold had durability issues and hopefully, the new phone will avoid those.

The phone comes in two colors – Mystic Bronze, which Samsung is pushing as an option for all its Unpacked 2020 devices, and Mystic Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be 5G-compatible in all regions – the original Fold was in some regions but not others.

It has a 4,500mAh battery, which would be a fair size for a power pack in a normal smartphone, but if you find yourself using the large screen often it might not last you a full day.

That's all we know so far, but ahead of the September 1 event we'll update this article with anything new that the company confirms.