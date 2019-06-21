Hoping the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 retains the headphone jack? You may be in luck

Samsung is bucking the trend of many smartphone manufacturers, as it continues to include a headphone jack on its flagship handsets, and it could well do the same for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

We've already seen conflicting reports claiming Samsung either will or won't stick with the aging port for the Note 10, but now we've seen another hint that the jack may well feature on the super-sized handset.

It comes via Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case images posted by MobileFun, and if you look closely at the base of the case, there appears to be a cutout on the bottom edge, on the left side.

This is where the headphone jack is housed on the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, and where we'd expect it to be on the Galaxy Note 10.

Not confirmed

While this is a positive sign that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a headphone jack, it's far from confirmed.

Samsung has yet to reveal any official information about the handset, and its design, specs and features are all still rumors, so any prospective cases claiming to be for the unannounced device may not be accurate.

However, you may not have to wait too long to find out the truth, with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch date tipped for August 7.

Via Softpedia