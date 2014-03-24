LG G Watch jumps in line as one of the first Android Wear smartwatches

Aaaand here it is in the light

Update: LG has tweeted a new picture of the LG G Watch (see above) sat on someone's wrist, giving us a clearer view of the square alternative to the Moto 360. Note the lack of LG branding.

In the same tweet, LG said the wristy device "coming soon", and we certainly hope that's the case.

Original story below...

Google just announced its new modified Android Wear OS made for wearables, but LG is already hopping on the platform with its G Watch.

LG announced it's working closely with Google to produce the G Watch, which it aims to launch by the second quarter of 2014.

Thanks to the similar operating system architecture, LG promised its watch will work with a variety of Android smartphones.

The smartwatch will also operate in a similar fashion the Moto X, requiring users to only say "Okay Google" before asking questions or uttering commands.

Talking into your wrist

LG is keeping quiet on the G Watch's exact specs and other details, including how much it will cost. But from the early images it's clear the smartwatch is being designed closely under the guise of Google as with LG's previously partnered products such as the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, and the LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition

"The opportunity to work with Google on LG G Watch was the perfect chance for LG to really pull out all stops in both design and engineering," Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said in a release.

LG may be dipping its toes in the current wearable market, but it hopes to move beyond its previous attempts, which included the 3G Touch Watch Phone from 2009 and the 2008 Prada Link.