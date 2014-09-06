The iWatch's battery could be a bust

There needs to be a decent battery behind that panel

Apple might have some explaining to do when (if?) it unveils the iWatch at its September 9 event.

The industry is looking to the iPhone maker to set the bar for what smartwatches can be, but how can it do that if the iWatch's battery won't last through the day?

That's according to a report from The Information, whose sources reportedly said the iWatch's battery will be "disappointing."

These sources supposedly got their information direct from Apple employees, who "set low expectations" for the iWatch's battery performance, says the report.

The battery problem

Smartwatches are supposed to make your life easier by letting you accomplish simple tasks without needing to pull your smartphone out.

But if your iWatch is dead before the end of the day it won't be helping anyone - and that's one of the biggest complaints with the just-released Moto 360.

It's been rumored that Apple is having trouble with the iWatch's battery since as early as January, when a report (notably, another from The Information) said iWatch battery problems were making it difficult to find display tech that would work.

Most current smartwatches last at most a day or two without needing a charge, and that's without the deep iOS 8 integration and even NFC that are rumored to be coming on the iWatch.

Either way we'll find out in just a few days now.

Apple has stiff competition in Android Wear

Via Business Insider