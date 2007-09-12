Apple iPod flies high on 2007 'cool list'

Consumer technology companies have dominated a Superbrands poll of the 500 coolest brands in the UK. Despite UK car manufacturer Aston Martin coming out on top, 10 of the top 20 coolest brands came from the consumer tech industry.

Apple was a big winner in the poll, scoring a hat-trick of entries in the top 20. Its iPod MP3 player hit number two on the list, while Apple itself came in at number seven and its iTunes software at number 19. The iPhone didn't quite manage to make it into the top 20, squeezing in at number 23.

No style points for Microsoft

Software monster Microsoft didn't even manage to get into the top 500, and neither did PC giant Dell. No real surprises there though.

Google's YouTube video sharing site was third on the list, two places above Google itself with high street hi-fi company Bang & Olufson playing piggy in the middle, at four. The appearance of Bang & Olufson on the list is curious enough in itself; that it made it into the top five is one of the list's biggest surprises.

Gaming is cool

Gaming brands PlayStation and Nintendo also both made it into the top ten, the main surprise being Nintendo coming in at number nine, with the PlayStation up at number six. Microsoft's Xbox gaming brand couldn't even make it into the top 30 - it came in at number 33.

Other notable tech brands were Nokia at number 25, beating rival Sony Ericsson which only came in at 50. Sony was the 26th coolest brand, while hi-fi company Bose took number 28.

BlackBerry was the 66th coolest brand, seven places below foul-mouthed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay who is somehow apparently the UK's 59th coolest brand.

Here's the Top 30:

1. Aston Martin

2. iPod

3. YouTube

4. Bang & Olufsen

5. Google

6. PlayStation

7. Apple

8. Agent Provocateur

9. Nintendo

10. Virgin Atlantic

11. Ferrari

12. Ducati

13. eBay

14. Rolex

15. Tate Modern

16. Prada

17. Lamborghini

18. Green & Black's

19. iTunes

20. Amazon.co.uk

21. Jack Daniels

22. Jimmy Choo

23. iPhone

24. Porsche

25. Nokia

26. Sony

27. Eden Project

28. Bose

29. myspace

30. Topshop