10 top gadgets for your summer holiday

Even when you're getting away from it all, there are some things you want to take with you. But how do you know which gadgets are worthy of taking up your valuable packing space?

These are our 10 picks for the technological traveller: everything on this lists has been designed for travel.

From smaller, lighter, luggage friendly versions of your must-have gadgets to life-savers for your life on the road, we've got your packing covered.

1. Sennheiser PXC 250-II

Noise cancelling cans in a hand-luggage friendly size? Perfect

A pair of bulky noise-cancelling headphones come somewhere near the kitchen sink on most people's packing list, which makes these dinky Sennheisers something of a revelation.

The headband has two comfy skull pads while the ear-cups press themselves effectively to close the gaps.Most impressively, the NoiseGard noise cancelling function (which can be toggled on and off) works almost as well as models four times the size (and three times the price).

The only drawback is an AA battery compartment on the audio cable, but it's a small price to pay on these expensive, but good value headphones.

2. Vanguard Alta 225CT tripod

You need a tripod to get your best shot, and this Vanguard is superbly portable

Made from carbon fibre and weighing-in at just 810g (that's less than the smallest Macbook Air), this three-legged, five-section tripod from Vanguard stretches from 42cm to a mighty 115cm.

Made from carbon fibre and weighing-in at just 810g (that's less than the smallest Macbook Air), this three-legged, five-section tripod from Vanguard stretches from 42cm to a mighty 115cm.

It sits easily in the side pocket of most small backpack, and its built-in spirit level means you can always be confident of shooting straight.

3. Reef Men's Quencha TQT sandals

Walking is thirsty work, so a good job these sandals come with built in bottle opener

Picture the scene: you're on the beach, sunset's drawing near and you've a bag full of beer to get stuck into … but did anyone pack a bottle opener?

Probably not, but if you're sporting a pair of Quencha TQT (which stands for Thirst Quenching Technology) sandals from Reef there's a nice surprise in the sole, where a bottle opener has been cleverly stashed away.

Also featuring an airbag in the heel and a comfy nubuck strap, these Reefs come in black and lime green.

4. LAT56 backpack

With this bombproof backpack, your possessions will make it on holiday even if you don't

Looking more like futuristic body armour than a simple gadget bag, this tough aircraft cabin-sized backpack from LAT56 keeps your gadgets protected as you barge through the world airports, bus stations and hotels.

The secret is the use of specially moulded EVA foam that's got a bit of give in it, but only a bit; cue zip-up side-pockets that are sturdy enough to take a pair of sunglasses (though also perfect for chargers and cables) and a slightly bulging front that's there to protect your gear, but also happens to be the shape of a folded-up shirt.

At the back behind some unusually comfy shoulder straps is a bombproof NASA-spec memory foam laptop compartment for models up to 15.6 inches, while inside are some dividers that can be flattened for full access to its 15-litre capacity.

5. Panasonic DMC-FT5 tough camera

This sturdy Panasonic camera really can go anywhere - even underwater

The fact that it's got built-in GPS tells you straight away that the Panasonic DMC-FT5 is built for roaming. It can geotag images as you go, so you'll never be left wondering exactly which picturesque mountain you decided to photograph.

It could also probably survive a fall down that mountain, thanks to its orange battle armour. Although it suffered a few scars when we dropped it during our tests, it carried on working perfectly and delivering clear images.

Some will miss optical zoom, though the flip-side of its 'no moving parts' design is a totally waterproof, underwater mode that makes this portable a great candidate for snorkelling or diving.

6. Geneva Sound System Model XS

The Geneva Model XS offers a mighty sound quality for its size

Travel speakers are routinely sold with tall stories of turning tables into speakers and hotel rooms into discos. Ignore all that and go straight for the best-sounding by size: this Swiss-made speaker system that doubles as an alarm clock.