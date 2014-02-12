Sony launches super quick A6000 CSC and hopes to displace DSLR dominance

Sony claims the Alpha 6000 has the fastest AF system of any APS-C format interchangeable lens camera.

Sony has launched a new camera to sit in its Alpha range of compact system cameras.

The A6000 sits in the same kind of slot as the Sony NEX-6, which has now been discontinued. The A6000 doesn't feature the NEX name as Sony has taken the decision to drop that branding.

Read more: Sony Alpha A7 III

The Sony NEX-7 has also been discontinued, with Sony hoping that those customers will be opt for with the new Sony A7 and Sony A7R.

Featuring a 24.3 million pixel Exmor APS-C sized HD CMOS sensor, the key selling point of the camera is speed, with Sony claiming the world's fastest autofocusing speed amongst interchangeable lens cameras with an APS-C sized sensor - an accolade which was previously claimed by the Fujifilm X-E2. That 0.06 second speed has been CIPA verified.

Hybrid

Powered by Sony's hybrid AF system, the a6000 features a 179 point phase-detection AF sensor which is combined with 25 contrast detection AF points. The camera is also capable of shooting at up to 11fps.

A three inch LCD screen is joined by an OLED Tru-Finder EVF, while many of the buttons on the camera are customisable to different functions depending on the way you like to work.

In Australia, the a6000 will be sold in a single kit lens (including SELP1650 E-Mount APS-C lens) for an RRP of $1,199.