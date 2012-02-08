New Olympus lenses in 2012

Olympus is launching two new fast lenses for its compact system cameras. The announcement of this pair of specialist lenses coincides with the unveiling of the Olympus OM-D.

The M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 75mm 1:1.8 lens is designed to appeal to portrait photographers, while the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 60mm 1:2.8 Macro lens targets nature photographers.

The 75mm f/1.8 lens offers robust, metal build quality that's said to match the standard set by the existing 12mm f/2 M.ZUIKO lens.

The combination of moderate telephoto focal length and fast aperture lends this lens to portrait photography. Olympus is keen to promote its suitability for indoor sports photography, too – quite a niche area, really.

New macro

Suggested as a first lens upgrade for OM-D users. the 60mm f/2.8 macro lens offers a minimum focus distance of 19cm.

It gives a life-size 1:1 magnification in the Micro Four Thirds format (a 35mm equivalent of 2:1). This close-up lens features a dust- and splash-proof housing that should provide some protection when shooting in rough conditions outdoors.

The two new Olympus lenses will be released in 2012, although the prices have yet to be confirmed.