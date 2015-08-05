Tinder is helping the elite get down to business

Apparently Tinder isn't just all about dating. Forbes has teamed up with the popular dating app company to create its own exclusive app for business networking.

Developed in-house at Forbes with support from Tinder, the app employs the familiar swiping mechanics and messaging system found in the dating app. The app will also feature activity feeds, member directories and notifications.

This all sounds like a streamlined version of LinkedIn, but it comes with a caveat: you have to be on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, meaning only a select few will have access. During its October launch, only 2,000 people will be able to use it.

Tinder has been interested in using a business model for awhile now but it doesn't seem like this will be a main focus for the company. Sean Rad, one co-founder of Tinder told TechCrunch that this is more of an experiment and "not core to our strategy right now."