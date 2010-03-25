TechRadar launches new extended mobile phone section

Hello!

This is a quick update to tell you that from today, TechRadar has a new, expanded section devoted to mobile phone news and reviews.

You can find it on the tweaked main navigation under the News tab – click on Phones@TechRadar to see the new pages.

We've gathered all our mobile phone content in one place to make it easier for you to find the latest news, reviews and price/deals information for specific phones and specific phone brands, and introduced new ways to find information about phones or phone brands more easily.

And there are now more ways to find the right phone deal for you with extra links on every relevant page.

We've also introduced tags to TechRadar for the first time, which will hopefully make it easier for you to find related stories.

Have a look around and tell us what you think, or suggest areas we can improve, by emailing me.

Visit the new pages now!

Update: we're aware of a few minor teething problems which we are working on at the moment.

Cheers,

Nick,

Editor in Chief