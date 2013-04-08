Samsung squashes Australian octo-core Galaxy S4 speculation

While other western markets have known for a while that they won't be getting the Exynos 5 Octa version of the SGS4, Samsung has only just confirmed that Australians, too, will miss out on the eight-core wonder.

Samsung today sent out a statement to confirm Australians will be enjoying the quad-core, LTE-enabled version of the Galaxy S4 when it launches later this month:

"Samsung Australia is today confirming that the Samsung GALAXY S 4 will be available in Australia with the Quad-core 1.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Series 600 processor and 4G LTE compatibility."Globally, the majority of GS4 LTE versions will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon while 3G versions will be equipped with Samsung Exynos."

With the Australian Galaxy S4 launch scheduled for April 23rd, pricing is still yet to be revealed for the hotly anticipated device.

