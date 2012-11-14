Samsung Galaxy Note 2 hitting Australia next week

For months Australians have been sitting back watching people all around the world get their hands on the Galaxy Note 2 from Samsung. Last night at an event in Sydney, the Korean company confirmed its Australian launch plans.

The massive phone/tablet hybrid, which boasts a 5.5-inch screen, Android 4.1 and 16GB of memory with a MicroSD card slot will be available through all the major telcos, as well as at Samsung's Sydney experience store from next week.

4G FTW

One of the best pieces of news about the local release is that the handset will launch with compatibility for the Australian 4G networks from Telstra and Optus straight out of the box.

Also worth noting is that Samsung is bundling its Navigon satnav software with the device, allowing it to deliver turn by turn directions.

The handset will sell for $899 outright, as well as being available on a range of plans through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. That's a significant premium over similarly specced versions imported from overseas.

There's also no word on plans and pricing from the carriers at this stage.