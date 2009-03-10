Samsung announces budget touch-phones

Samsung has decided that its success in touchscreen phones means it should make more of them, so has announced the new S5600 and S5230 handsets.

Designed for the mid-range market, these will be headed for European shores in May and April respectively.

The S5600 is the more spec-happy of the two, sporting HSDPA 3.5G, a 3MP camera, a 2.8-inch QVGA touchscreen, microSD card slot (up to 8GB) and a 1000mAh battery.

Touch of a wiz

It also uses the Samsung-developed Touchwiz interface, meaning that it's unlikely to be a high-end smartphone... more of a competitor to the well-received LG Cookie.

The S5230 is less well-endowed in the connectivity region, with only EDGE connectivity, but has a slightly larger screen, with a 3-inch WQVGA touch effort. This means it's likely to be a little bit more media friendly thanks to widescreen capability.

Otherwise, it has very similar specs to the S5600, with microSD and a 3MP camera, along with the pretty high power 1000mAh battery.

TechRadar spoke to Samsung, and apparently it's finalising the details on the UK-specific versions of these phones, so we'll be able to tell you lots more in the next couple of days.

Via Unwired View