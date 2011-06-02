Orange offers up iPad 2 and iPhone 4 bundle

Orange is now offering an iPhone 4 and iPad 2 bundle, so you can get both devices on one price plan. The bundle is available now from Orange shops and it consists of a 3G iPad 2 and an iPhone 4 for the combined price of £65 per month.

There is a caveat to this – you are limited to 2GB of data, which we think is more than a little low. It would have been great if this number was more like 5GB.

Alongside this data allowance you also get 600 minutes of calls and unlimited texts. You will have to pay up front for both devices, with pricing starting from £99.

While it is cheaper getting these devices in this bundle, you are still looking to pay around £1,600 (over the course of 24 months) for the privilege of owning an iPhone 4 and an iPad 2.

SIM-ply the best

Orange has gone a little tariff crazy and is also offering two new BlackBerry price plans called 'Orange 10' and 'Orange 15'. Essentially, customers who take out an Orange 10 price plan will receive a BlackBerry 8520, as well as 50 minutes and 50 texts - all for £10 per month

If you take out the Orange 15 SIM only package, then you will receive 100 minutes, 500 texts, a 100MB data allowance and email. And you will get this for £15 a month.

The Orange 15 plan can be used with a range of BlackBerry handsets available to purchase separately including the 9300, 9105, 9780 and 9800.