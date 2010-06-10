O2 tariffs for new iPhone 4 appear

O2 has released the tariff charges for the new iPhone 4, including pay as you go and monthly contract amounts for what it loosely terms 'smartphones'.

O2 has just announced that it is scrapping its unlimited mobile internet use across all of its phones, with a 500MB amount for tariffs below £35, but now we have also found out a little more about the iPhone 4 UK price - although we still don't know the actual handset cost.

O2 tells us that this is because Apple is still yet to release the price to the networks - so when that's unveiled, likely on 15 June when pre-order pages go live, we'll update you.

The top level 'unlimited' package brings, somewhat disingenuously, a 1GB limit for mobile internet usage, unlimited texts, 20p per MMS, unlimited WiFi internet and starts at £45 per month or £50 for 30 day rolling if you pay full price for the handset.

100 tariff

At the other end of the scale, the 100 tariff brings unlimited texts, 500MB data limit, for £25 per month for a 24 month contract or £30 per month for 18 months.

In between are the 300, 600, 900 and 1200 tariffs, ranging in price from £15 right up to £50.

"As a new or upgrading customer, you can get iPhone 4 on an 18 or 24 month tariff. Or, you can choose to pay the full Pay & Go price for an iPhone 4 and choose a Pay Monthly simplicity for iPhone tariff," explains O2.

"All our smartphone tariffs for iPhone include Visual Voicemail, up to 1GB of UK data and unlimited Wi-Fi."

There are, of course, pay as you go tariffs as well.

More information about the iPhone 4 UK price can be found at http://shop.o2.co.uk/new-iphone/tariffs.html