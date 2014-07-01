Trending
Nokia Lumia 930 and 635 landing in Australia later this month

Priced at $729 and $279, respectively

Nokia Lumia 930
Microsoft bringing you Windows Phone 8.1 choices this month

Microsoft's latest flagship handset is about to land in Australia in the form of the Nokia Lumia 930, with the low-end Nokia Lumia 635 following along - though both will come sporting Windows Phone 8.1.

The Lumia 930 packs a 2.2GHz quad-coare Snapdragon 800 processor, 32GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM.

You also get a 2,420mAh battery, LTE and Bluetooth 4.0 LE, as well as a 5-inch Full HD display. A 20MP PureView camera sits at the back while an HD 1.2MP wide-angle camera sits on the front.

Siblings

While the Lumia 930 will be available through all major Aussie telcos and retailers with a price tag of $729, the lower-end Lumia 635 is so far only confirmed through Optus and Telstra.

With a price tag of $279, the Lumia 635 also sports 4G capabilities, as well as a 4.5-inch LCD display, 1830mAh battery and a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor.

With no confirmed date just yet, both handsets are set to hit stores in July, so keep an eye out over the next few weeks.

