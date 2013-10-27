Nexus 5 appears in white again, reportedly arriving on November 1

Nexus 5 coming 11/1... or 1/11 if you're doing it correctly.

The Nexus 5 release date has been the subject of fervent speculation in recent weeks and, to be honest, we thought it'd be here by now.

Google has yet to announce a launch event for the eagerly anticipated Android 4.4 KitKat device, and the latest online estimates have suggested the company may wait until the October 31 to pull the trigger.

However, ever-prolific Twitter leak artist @evleaks weighed in on Sunday suggesting the device will be arriving on November 1, which is this coming Friday.

Along with a press render of the device in white, the anonymous leakster wrote: "In white. 11/1."

Wait nearly over?

Of course that is open to interpretation. It's unlikely that Google would hold a launch event on a Friday, so November 1 could be the on-sale date?

Anyway, we shouldn't have to wait to long to find out. Or will we...

Via Engadget