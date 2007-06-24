Apple posts iPhone guided tour

Apple has posted a 25 minute video highlighting all the features of the forthcoming iPhone - and it makes for compulsive viewing.

The video - which is available in small, medium and large sizes to view online - shows you how to do everything on the mobile phone from making a simple call to watching movies and more. The video is also available as a 175MB download.

Apple also calls the iPhone "the best iPod we have ever created," during the video.

The Apple iPhone finally goes on sale in the US this Friday. It isn't expected to arrive in the UK until December.