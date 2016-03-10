Don't despair: Nexus 5 users may still get Android N

Google surprised us with the Android N developer preview yesterday, revealing a range of new features such as multi-window, and the ability to reply straight from notifications.

But some phones are already missing out - that includes the Nexus 5.

A look into Google's Git repositories - the back end of the source code - suggests Google is testing the Android N developer preview on the phone.

Google originally didn't include the Nexus 5 on the list of compatible devices due to it being over two years old.

Still hope

The repository lists "android n preview 1" for "Hammerhead", which was the codename for LG's 2013 phone. Some people believe this means the update is certain to come to the phone, but that might not be a sure thing.

This repository could be from a previous test on the Nexus 5 and Google may have decided to kill the update.

That said, the phone still runs a reasonably high-end spec with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

Officially we already know the Pixel C, Nexus 5X,Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, Nexus Player and Nexus 9 will be getting the update.

Via The Bleg