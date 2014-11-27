Apple may put a sapphire display on the iPhone 6S

Apple isn't giving up on sapphire screens for future iPhones, iPads or watches following the bankruptcy of supplier GT Technologies.

Instead, Cupertino appears to have enlisted the services of Foxconn, which is reported to be building a new factory in China soley for the production of sapphire displays that are tipped to be heading for the iPhone 6S.

A report appearing in the China Economic Weekly states the $2.6bn factory will be set up on a 133-hectare plot of land next to Foxconn's iPhone assembly plant. The company has already signed an agreement with the Zengzhou city government in China's Henan Province.

Before the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, both devices were heavily tipped to boast sapphire screens. Production difficulties and the collapse of GT Technologies meant this never happened, but it appears the next generation of the iPhone could yet offer a scratch-proof sapphire screen.

Apple also plans to use a sapphire screen in the premium version of the Apple Watch.

Via: GforGames