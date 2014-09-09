iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus Aussie prices revealed

Apple always saves prices for its announcements last, and here's the latest Australian prices for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Getting a the new 4.7-inch iPhone 6 will set users back $869 for the 16GB version, then $999 for the 64GB of storage, and lastly, $1,129 for the 128GB model.

Meanwhile, the plus-sized iPhone 6 starts at $999 for the 16GB model. Then it's $1,129 for 64GB of storage and $1,249 for 128GB of storage.

First everywhere, then the world

Apple also announced that pre-orders will begin this Friday, September 12, after which units will begin shipping out on September 19.

You'll be able to find the new iPhones through Aussie retailers and telcos, including Telstra, Optus, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone, as well as in store and online through Apple.

The oldies

In with the new and discounts for the old; Apple also announced price drops for all of its older iPhone models.

Apple slashed the price of the now comparatively tiny iPhone 5S to $749 for a 16GB model. The 8GB iPhone 5C has been bumped down the $529.