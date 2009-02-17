Acer reveals Tempo Smartphone series

Acer launches new range of smartphones at Mobile World Congress, with the M900 and others on display

Acer is set to release an impressive eight Windows Mobile smartphone handsets in 2009, revealing the first four at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.

First up is the Acer M900, featuring a full-QWERTY keyboard slider, a 3.8-inch WVGA touchscreen, a 5-megapixel camera with flash, HSDPA, GPS as notable features and a fingerprint scanner for the security conscious and downright paranoid.

Microsoft Office pre-installed

The Acer M900 comes preinstalled with Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional, Outlook Mobile email and Office Mobile which is pretty handy for working on the train or sending cheeky emails while stuck in traffic (do remember though drivers: safety first!).

The Acer F900 goes for the touch-screen option (no keyboard) and a slightly lower quality 3.2-megapixel camera, while the Acer X960 has a 2.8-inch VGA touchscreen and five-way navigation button..

Finally, the Acer DX900 features a dual-SIM supporting both HSDPA and EDGE SIM cards.

For more on Acer's latest smartphone range check out acer.com/smartphone.