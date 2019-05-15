Panasonic GX880 announced in Europe

Panasonic has quietly announced the GX880 mirrorless camera for the European market.

The model appears to be the same as the GF10 that was announced in Asia earlier in the year. It's aimed at fashion-conscious bloggers and vloggers and, as such, has usability and style in mind, rather than the very latest tech.

So, we get a smart body that combines metal parts with faux-leather accents, with a 3-inch LCD screen that can be flipped up 180 degrees to face the front, along with beautifying functions such as Night Mode Selfie and Beauty Retouch.

4K video to a maximum 30p and 4K PHOTO options are on hand, with the latter using the former to capture 30 frames in a second at an 8MP resolution. Additional sweeteners include wireless connectivity and focus stacking, in addition to the familiar Post Focus option that allows you to adjust the focusing point post capture.

The sensor is the fairly old 16MP Four Thirds unit that has starred in previous models, although it lacks an optical low pass filter to help it better retain fine detail. The Micro Four Thirds lens mount in front of it – the same one that has featured on all of Panasonic's G-series cameras such as the GH5S and G9 – has the advantage of accepting a huge assortment of lenses, not only from Panasonic and Micro Four Thirds partner Olympus, but a raft of third parties too.

The camera is the second Panasonic Micro Four Thirds option to arrive this year, following the G95 / G90, with of Panasonic's recent focus having been on its new full-frame S1 and S1R models. Panasonic has also announced that it will be making the Leica Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 lens available later this year for its G-series users.

The Panasonic GX880 will be available in June in black, silver and tan options, priced at £399.99 in the UK with the Lumix G X Vario 12-32mm F3.5-5.6 ASPH lens. There's no word on whether the model will be available in the US, Australia or any other markets as of yet.