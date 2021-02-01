Optus acquires Amaysim: here's what it means for new and existing customers

Optus announced in November that it would be acquiring the fourth-largest mobile provider in Australia, Amaysim, and today the telco has completed that acquisition. Amaysim was founded in 2010 and already operates on the Optus 4G Plus cellular network.

This purchase (which cost the telecommunications giant a cool AU$250 million) is part of a two-pronged approach at bolstering its status in Australia against its major competitor, Telstra.

The other prong of this strategy is the introduction of new virtual telco Gomo – a budget mobile provider that Optus' parent company, Singtel, has been running in Singapore since 2019 and is also available in the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

How does this affect Amaysim?

The good news, for both new and existing Amaysim customers, is that it will remain a standalone brand and "customers will continue to benefit from Optus’ premium, nationwide network".

Given the extra power behind Amaysim now, we can likely expect it to present a more affordable alternative to Optus' more premium plans, much the same way Virgin Mobile did previously.

While this means we're unlikely to see 5G connectivity with Amaysim in the immediate future, we expect it to continue offering affordable SIM-only options with decent data inclusions, no lock-in contracts, and the occasional promotion for new and existing customers.

Getting on Gomo

As mentioned, the other element in Optus' new mobile strategy is the launch of Gomo in Australia, and although the telco presently only has one available prepaid plan, it offers a solid balance of data and cost with a great introductory offer. Here's more details on exactly what's included: