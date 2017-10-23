Oculus Rift goes wireless with TPCast add-on module

It's the biggest annoyance that separates mobile VR viewers from the otherwise superior tethered virtual reality headsets: a trail of cables that connects you to your desktop PC. The Oculus Rift and HTC Vive offer superior experiences, but that comes at the expense of wire-free freedom offered by the likes of Samsung's Gear VR.

TPCast is looking to change that. Having already revealed a wireless module for the HTC Vive, it's now turning its attentions to the Oculus Rift. Now, this isn't the first device claiming to make the Oculus Rift wireless, but given the positive track-record with the HTC Vive version, if you're looking untether your Rift we think this could be a real option.

An additional box that sits on top of your head, looped through the Rift's headband, it lets you cut the cords, beaming the HDMI visuals and USB data from your PC to the headset via a wireless connection.

Low latency

The module works at resolutions up to 2160 x 1200, and promises to deliver the onscreen action with a latency of less than 2ms. Introducing any latency at all to the VR experience can be a dangerous game, so we're keen to see how it performs for ourselves.

It's powered by a 20,000mAh battery, which should be good for a respectable 5 hours of play, and will work within a 5-metre distance from the linked computer.

No word yet on pricing, but TPCast's HTC Vive variant is currently on sale in the UK priced at £318.95. It's aiming for a launch before the end of 2017 – which should give it a good headstart over Oculus's own wireless headset, the Oculus Go.