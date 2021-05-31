Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (May 31-June 6)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies of the week to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this week include Sweet Tooth on Netflix and the Kung Fu reboot series on Binge and Foxtel Now. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of May 31-June 6, 2021.

Sweet Tooth

(TV Series – arrives 04/06/2021)

From producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey comes Sweet Tooth, the story of a young boy who was born half-deer. Based on the DC comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic coming-of-age adventure story for the whole family.

Stream Sweet Tooth on Netflix

Kung Fu

(TV Series – premieres 03/06/2021)

Remember Kung Fu? That old show where David Carradine played a westerner-turned-monk who walks the Earth handing out chop-socky lessons to those who aren't living righteously? Well, like everything else that's old, Kung Fu has been given the reboot treatment, only this time we follow Nicky (Olivia Lang), a young Chinese-American woman who drops out of law school and heads off to an isolated monastery in China.

Stream Kung Fu on Binge

Stream Kung Fu on Foxtel Now



This Is England '90

(TV Series – available 02/06/2021)

In a case of 'better late that never', Stan is adding This Is England '90 to its library, joining previous instalments This Is England '86 and '88 and completing the series once and for all. If you're unfamiliar with Shane Meadows' brilliant coming of age saga, start with the original This Is England film (also on Stan), which is an absolute masterpiece about Northern England's skinhead culture in 1983.

Stream This Is England '90 on Stan

Head Above Water

(TV Docuseries – premieres 04/06/2021)

This Australian Amazon Original documentary series takes a deep dive (hehe) into the world of competitive swimming, focusing on swimming legends Ian Thorpe, Bronte Campbell, Kyle Chalmers and Cody Simpson, offering a look at how athletes deal with the pressure in and out of the pool.

Stream Head Above Water on Amazon Prime Video