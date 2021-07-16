What to stream this weekend: Fear Street: 1666, Dr. Death and more highlights

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this weekend's highlights, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this weekend include Marvel's long-awaited Black Widow movie, the final entry in Netflix's Fear Street horror trilogy, the double-episode premiere of American Horror Stories on Binge, and the series premiere of the true crime series Dr. Death on Stan. Here are our streaming picks for the week of July 12-18, 2021.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

(Movie – available 16/07/21)

Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy event comes to a close this weekend with Fear Street: Part 3: 1666, which as the name would suggest, explores the origin of Sarah Fier's curse back in the 17th century. Based on the books by R.L. Stine of Goosebumps fame, Fear Street is more violent and grown up than the writer's usual fare. Don't believe us? Check out the creepy trailer above!

Stream Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on Netflix

McCartney 3,2,1

(Docuseries – premieres 16/07/21)

The incomparable Paul McCartney sits down for a one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his career, spanning his time in The Beatles, Wings, and of course, his 50-year solo career. Get an in-depth peek into the meeting of two music juggernauts over six fascinating episodes.

Stream McCartney 3,2,1 on Disney Plus

American Horror Stories

(TV Series– premieres 16/07/2021)

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's celebrated American Horror Story anthology series usually sticks with one horror story per season. Not so with their new series, American Horror Stories, which features a brand new story for every episode! Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, expect this show to get pretty twisted!

Stream American Horror Stories on Binge

Dr. Death

(TV Series – available 11/07/2021)

One of the most highly-anticipated true crime shows of the year, Dr. Death is based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon whose gross malpractice resulted in the death and maiming of several patience. Joshua Jackson plays Duntsch, and is joined by Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin in supporting roles.

Stream Dr. Death on Stan

Physical

(TV Series – episode 7 available 16/07/2021)

Sheila (Rose Byrne) and her wild spending are close to being discovered as Danny (Rory Scovel) looks to kick his campaign spending up a notch. And, with Greta (Dierdre Friel) finding out about her husband's weird head-shaving videos, there's every chance she might confront him and out Sheila secrets in the process.

Stream Physical on Apple TV Plus

Making the Cut

(TV series – season 2 available 16/07/2021)

The second season of Amazon's competitive reality series Making the Cut arrives this weekend, pitting designers against each other in a bid to become the world's next top fashion brand. Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Stream Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video